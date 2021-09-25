CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TX

Madisonville events coming up

 7 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMbAe_0c7uk24C00

Megan Kelley on the Patio November 27

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Megan Kelley is a singer and songwriter playing acoustic country music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMmz0_0c7uk24C00

USCCA Defensive Shooting Fundamentals Level 1

Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

DSF Level I is a 4 Hour - ALL range time Defensive Shooting Course. It is a modular course that can adjusted for any level shooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIRBA_0c7uk24C00

Byron Haynie on the Patio October 31

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Returning to the WSCW Patio stage, Byron is a Texas-based, country/Americana guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Wscw Patio#Americana
Madisonville Today

Madisonville Today

Madisonville, TX
ABOUT

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

