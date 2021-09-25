Live events on the horizon in Jena

(JENA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jena calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jena area:

Visitation Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2701 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA

Here is Betty Parker Matthews’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Betty Parker Matthews of Pineville, Louisiana, who...

LSUA 5K Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:40 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

7th Annual LSUA 5K Join our student-athletes come RUN with the GENERALS! Schedule: Registration: 7:00 AM Start Time: 7:40 AM Course Information: A fun, flat,

Teen Fabric Bowl Craft Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 W Shamrock Ave, Pineville, LA

Teens will enjoy crafting a bowl out of fabric with this grab-n-go craft kit that is available while supplies last. Contact 318-442-7575 for more information.

Zion Hill Church Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:45 PM

8:00AM Sunday Worship | Zion Hill Church Family - Join Us: 312 Hunter St. - Pineville, LA 71360 - www.zionhill.com Watch our live webcast weekly. Upcoming Streaming Events: **Sunday Worship...

Harvest Magical Market Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Vendors wanted for magical market! Artists, crafters, makers of all kinds are welcome! About this Event Bring your friends and family out to beautiful downtown Alexandria, Louisiana for a day of...