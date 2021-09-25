CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jena, LA

Live events on the horizon in Jena

Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JENA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jena calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jena area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoNnb_0c7uk1BT00

Visitation

Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2701 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA

Here is Betty Parker Matthews’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Betty Parker Matthews of Pineville, Louisiana, who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORUux_0c7uk1BT00

LSUA 5K

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:40 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

7th Annual LSUA 5K Join our student-athletes come RUN with the GENERALS! Schedule: Registration: 7:00 AM Start Time: 7:40 AM Course Information: A fun, flat,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ESPo_0c7uk1BT00

Teen Fabric Bowl Craft

Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 W Shamrock Ave, Pineville, LA

Teens will enjoy crafting a bowl out of fabric with this grab-n-go craft kit that is available while supplies last. Contact 318-442-7575 for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFh6A_0c7uk1BT00

Zion Hill Church

Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:45 PM

8:00AM Sunday Worship | Zion Hill Church Family - Join Us: 312 Hunter St. - Pineville, LA 71360 - www.zionhill.com Watch our live webcast weekly. Upcoming Streaming Events: **Sunday Worship...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KgVm_0c7uk1BT00

Harvest Magical Market

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Vendors wanted for magical market! Artists, crafters, makers of all kinds are welcome! About this Event Bring your friends and family out to beautiful downtown Alexandria, Louisiana for a day of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jena, LA
State
Louisiana State
Pineville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Pineville, LA
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#K Join#La Teens
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Jena Dispatch

Jena Dispatch

Jena, LA
56
Followers
297
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy