Live events on the horizon in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) Live events are coming to Bad Axe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bad Axe:

Armageddon & Rock Of Love | Def Leppard Poison & RATT Tribute Concert Harbor Beach, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North Huron Avenue, Harbor Beach, MI 48441

Armageddon ( Def Leppard Tribute ) Rock Of Love ( Poison Tribute ) RATTRAP (RATT Tribute) Halloween - October 31ST

Old Fashioned Sunday Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 635 E Forester Rd, Sandusky, MI

Emmanuel Baptist Church invites you to Old Fashioned Sunday! There will be a wonderful time of fellowship with old fashioned preaching from Evangelist Aaron Pratt, singing, and praying! Sunday...

Blue Star Mothers Thumb Chapter MI 178 meeting Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 S Hanselman St, Bad Axe, MI

The Blue Star Mothers Thumb Chapter MI 178 has resumed their monthly meetings at the Franklin Inn in Bad Axe. The meetings take place the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Each person must...

Women's Self-Defense Workshop Unionville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 4126 West Bay City Forestville Road, Unionville, MI 48767

Women Self-Defense Workshop Bay City MI One in four women will be a victim of sexual assault. Don’t become a statistic!

Cornhole Tournament Port Austin, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Cornhole Tournament Hosted By Lake Street Local. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Port Austin.,