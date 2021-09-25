Buffalo calendar: What's coming up

(BUFFALO, WY) Buffalo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

Ignition Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Active working time in the Ignition garage. Join us as we work to fix the vehicles donated to our ministry.

Fall Into Nature: Hummingbird Research along the Bighorns Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn, WY

Join us for a presentation by Master Hummingbird Bander Ned Batchelder. Ned and his wife Gigi have been conducting hummingbird research from Dayton to Buffalo, Wyoming this past summer. Their...

Sheridan Gun-A-Palooza (Fall) Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 312 Broadway St #3917, Sheridan, WY

Join us for a Gun-A-Palooza, a lively and quick event, where the Mule Deer Foundation will be hosting a large firearms raffle. In only two hours, at least 8 firearms will be raffled, as well as...

Farm to Table HoeDown Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 US-14, Sheridan, WY

Saturday, September 25 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM (doors open and music begins at 3:30) Located at Born in a Barn (415 US-14, Sheridan) Tickets: (Purchase here Farm to Table Dinner: made with as many...

Mydland Market Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 549 Mydland Rd, Sheridan, WY

Hey there, highlander fans! This Saturday morning class is about to combine two of our favorite things- - highlander cows + painting at Mydland Market!...