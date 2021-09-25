CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

Lake City calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) Live events are coming to Lake City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake City:

All Flow Exhibit at Red Wing Arts

Red Wing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 418 Levee St, Red Wing, MN

September 9-October 4--All Flow Exhibit--Featuring works by Wiley Harang and Julianne Shibata. This exhibit consist of cohesive layers, textures and tones, It is a collection of similar subject...

Open House - 10:30 - 12:00 PM

Red Wing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Open House for MLS# 6092169 in Pine Ridge starts on Sat, Sep 25, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM CDT.

In Yan Teopa

Frontenac, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 29223 County 28 Blvd, Frontenac, MN

The In Yan Teopa 5 10-miler is a trail race that takes runners all around the challenging terrain of Frontenac State Park. From the rolling prairies to a

Fall Grape Harvest at Willow Brooke Farm

Red Wing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 29212 Orchard Road, Red Wing, MN 55066

Be part of the winemaking process during our fall harvest and find out what Minnesota grapes are doing in the wine industry!

Goods for Girls Red Wing Event

Red Wing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1105 West 4th Street, Red Wing, MN 55066

Join us for muffins and mimosas while we assemble period kits that will be placed in our community for girls in need.

