Lincolnton, GA

Lincolnton events coming soon

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincolnton:

Fall for Washington

Washington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 16 W Square, Washington, GA

Come Fall for Washington with us on this first Autumn Weekend of 2021 in our picturesque little town! This event will be full of food, shopping, music and fun for all ages. With dozens of craft...

Twilight Wildlife Hike

Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Rd, Appling, GA

We will walk through the woodlands of Mistletoe State Park in search of wildlife residents. We may be lucky enough to see some deer, armadillos, or even a fox! Did you know that many animals are...

Camellia City Festival

Thomson, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824

In celebration of McDuffie County’s 150th birthday, a special edition of Camellia City Festival.

Chernobyl MilSim's Battle of the Barrier

Thomson, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 244 Margaret's Road, Thomson, GA 30824

A full immersion blankfire milsim style live action role play event featuring authentic vehicles and equipment from the Eastern world.

Todd Albright

Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 965 Stagecoach Rd NE, Thomson, GA

Todd Albright is a country blues, twelve string guitar player and vocalist based in Detroit, Michigan. Grounded in the pre-war era of the blues tradition (1880-1939), Tod...

