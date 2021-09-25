Coming soon: Clinton events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, AR

Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxQGH_0c7ujw0U00

Community Flu Vaccine Clinic

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 Whitfield St, Mountain View, AR

People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will still be available at no...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xCT7_0c7ujw0U00

Ozark Fall Quilt Retreat

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1032 Park Ave, Mountain View, AR

This year’s Ozark Quilt Retreat is being held in the air-conditioned ambiance of the Bois d’Arc Conference Center, as well as in the classrooms in the Ozark Folk Center Administration Building. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcwmD_0c7ujw0U00

Clinton Down Syndrome Walk

Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The Clinton Down Syndrome Walk is on Saturday September 25, 2021. It includes the following events: 10th Annual Clinton Down Syndrome Walk and 10th Annual Clinton Down Syndrome Walk - VIP PASS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTxyc_0c7ujw0U00

Crosspoint Baptist Church Greenbrier - 10:30AM Church Service

Greenbrier, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 48 Glenn Lane, Greenbrier, AR 72058

This is the 10:30 service for September 26, 2021. BOTH SERVICES WILL HAVE CHILD CARE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2Hhb_0c7ujw0U00

Fall themed Paint and Sip

Shirley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Fall inspired paint and sip party hosted by Tamara Newton. Message us for more details and pricing.

