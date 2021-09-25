New River events calendar

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Live events are coming to New River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New River:

Free At Home Online Karate with Live, Professional Instructor! Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 29850 North Tatum Boulevard, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

KarateBuilt Martial Arts and Karate for Kids builds confidence, discipline, respect & physical fitness - Virtual Instruction AT HOME!

Rett Syndrome Awareness Walk/Run (Anthem,AZ) Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 3655 West Anthem Way, #A-129, New River, AZ 85086

October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month! Come join us October 16, 2021, for a 1.5 mile walk/run as we come together to raise awareness!

Fuego Hot Yoga & Wellness Open House Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 42302 N Vision Way Suite 115, Anthem, AZ

September 25th, 2021 | 8:30 am-6 pm Fuego Hot Yoga & Wellness 6 Month Open House We are so excited to announce our 6 Month Open House! 🎉 Can you believe we have been open for 6 months?! We...

Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents Matilda JR. Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 42201 N 41st Dr, Anthem, AZ

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Cave Creek Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Cave Creek, AZ 85327

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.