What’s up Alpine: Local events calendar

(ALPINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Alpine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alpine:

Alpine: The Alpine Farmers Market Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 E Avenue A, Alpine, TX

The Alpine Farmers' Market offers local food and crafts 9 am-noon every Saturday. Every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on historic Murphy Street (just East of 5th Street). Get fresh veggies all year...

Unlocking the Secrets of Big Bend Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Trans-Pecos Festival Event About this Event Unlocking the Secrets of Big Bend Date: Saturday, September 25 from 11 AM - Noon The Trans-Pecos area of far west Texas is archeologically rich but...

Golden Twist: Turmeric Dye Workshop Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Date: Saturday, September 25 from 1 - 3 PM Turn a superfood into a super-powerful natural dye. Using turmeric as your medium, you'll learn the art of shibori, a form of Japanese dyeing using...

Ride the Bull at Trans-Pecos Festival Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Trans-Pecos Festival Event About this Event Ride the Bull at Trans-Pecos Festival Are brave enough to ride the bull? Saddle up, take a turn on our electronic bucking bronco and unleash your inner...

Workout! with Erica Nix Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Trans-Pecos Festival Event About this Event Workout! with Erica Nix Date: Saturday, September 25 Time: 10 - 11 AM You'll be sweatin' to the 90s -Richard Simmons style. This will not be your...