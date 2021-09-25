CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine, TX

What’s up Alpine: Local events calendar

Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 7 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Alpine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alpine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnWfx_0c7ujuF200

Alpine: The Alpine Farmers Market

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 E Avenue A, Alpine, TX

The Alpine Farmers' Market offers local food and crafts 9 am-noon every Saturday. Every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on historic Murphy Street (just East of 5th Street). Get fresh veggies all year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIB0h_0c7ujuF200

Unlocking the Secrets of Big Bend

Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Trans-Pecos Festival Event About this Event Unlocking the Secrets of Big Bend Date: Saturday, September 25 from 11 AM - Noon The Trans-Pecos area of far west Texas is archeologically rich but...

Learn More

Golden Twist: Turmeric Dye Workshop

Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Date: Saturday, September 25 from 1 - 3 PM Turn a superfood into a super-powerful natural dye. Using turmeric as your medium, you'll learn the art of shibori, a form of Japanese dyeing using...

Learn More

Ride the Bull at Trans-Pecos Festival

Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Trans-Pecos Festival Event About this Event Ride the Bull at Trans-Pecos Festival Are brave enough to ride the bull? Saddle up, take a turn on our electronic bucking bronco and unleash your inner...

Learn More

Workout! with Erica Nix

Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Trans-Pecos Festival Event About this Event Workout! with Erica Nix Date: Saturday, September 25 Time: 10 - 11 AM You'll be sweatin' to the 90s -Richard Simmons style. This will not be your...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Marfa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Alpine, TX
Government
City
Alpine, TX
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Simmons
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Alpine News Flash

Alpine News Flash

Alpine, TX
21
Followers
301
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy