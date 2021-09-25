CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Crescent City events coming up

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 7 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pb15Z_0c7ujtMJ00

St. Joseph Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Taylor

Pierson, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E Washington Ave, Pierson, FL

The Taylor (Pierson, FL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. St. Joseph Academy (St. Augustine, FL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SydJc_0c7ujtMJ00

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2800 Catherine St, Palatka, FL

Join Drs. Will & Brenda Chambliss, Pastors of the Embassy C.O.G.I.C.(embassytv.net) Palatka; and founders of Step by Step Women's Grief Ministry (stepbystepwgm.com) as they host the first annual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnyOR_0c7ujtMJ00

Girls Night Out The Show at Crossroads Tavern (Bunnell, FL)

Bunnell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 North State Street, Bunnell, FL 32110

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Bunnell ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OiMk_0c7ujtMJ00

Open House & One Year Anniversary - A Girl and A Gun Flagler County

Bunnell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 25 Opossum Lane, Bunnell, FL 32110

A Girl & A Gun Flagler County invites you to their Open House & One Year Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, September 26, 4PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbU9I_0c7ujtMJ00

Lichen Mushroom Group

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Twigg St, Palatka, FL

Open to public. Walk the trails and identify new lichen.

Learn More

Comments / 0

