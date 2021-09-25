Crescent City events coming up
(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent City:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 E Washington Ave, Pierson, FL
The Taylor (Pierson, FL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. St. Joseph Academy (St. Augustine, FL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 6p.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 2800 Catherine St, Palatka, FL
Join Drs. Will & Brenda Chambliss, Pastors of the Embassy C.O.G.I.C.(embassytv.net) Palatka; and founders of Step by Step Women's Grief Ministry (stepbystepwgm.com) as they host the first annual...
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Address: 111 North State Street, Bunnell, FL 32110
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Bunnell ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 25 Opossum Lane, Bunnell, FL 32110
A Girl & A Gun Flagler County invites you to their Open House & One Year Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, September 26, 4PM.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1600 Twigg St, Palatka, FL
Open to public. Walk the trails and identify new lichen.
