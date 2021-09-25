Crescent City events coming up

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent City:

St. Joseph Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Taylor Pierson, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E Washington Ave, Pierson, FL

The Taylor (Pierson, FL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. St. Joseph Academy (St. Augustine, FL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 6p.

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2800 Catherine St, Palatka, FL

Join Drs. Will & Brenda Chambliss, Pastors of the Embassy C.O.G.I.C.(embassytv.net) Palatka; and founders of Step by Step Women's Grief Ministry (stepbystepwgm.com) as they host the first annual...

Girls Night Out The Show at Crossroads Tavern (Bunnell, FL) Bunnell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 North State Street, Bunnell, FL 32110

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Bunnell ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Open House & One Year Anniversary - A Girl and A Gun Flagler County Bunnell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 25 Opossum Lane, Bunnell, FL 32110

A Girl & A Gun Flagler County invites you to their Open House & One Year Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, September 26, 4PM.

Lichen Mushroom Group Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Twigg St, Palatka, FL

Open to public. Walk the trails and identify new lichen.