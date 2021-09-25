Coming soon: West Jefferson events

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are lining up on the West Jefferson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

Brendan Abernathy in Boone Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 231 Deerfield Rd, Boone, NC 28607

A night with good community and a life-changing concert from rising star Brendan Abernathy. All welcome. Bring your friends!

Professional Landscape Day Business Credits (2 hours) Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:05 AM

Address: 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC 28607

Get the 2 required business credits needed for maintaining your NC Landscape Contractors License.

Magic Draft Midnight Hunt Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 643 'O, Greenway Rd, Boone, NC

Draft the newest set in this sanctioned event. $15.00 gets you 3 packs to draft with, and 3 rounds of Swiss pair play. Full prize support!

Abstracts in Oil and Cold Wax West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Unleash your creativity in this two day workshop with instructor Addren Doss at Florence Thomas Art School. If you love color and texture and would like to become a more spontaneous and intuitive...

Manifest Your Soulmate Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Are you ready to meet your soulmate? Discover the proven secret to finding the love of your life with best-selling author and love expert Arielle Ford.