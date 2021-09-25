CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Jefferson, NC

Coming soon: West Jefferson events

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 7 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are lining up on the West Jefferson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nblYC_0c7ujsTa00

Brendan Abernathy in Boone

Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 231 Deerfield Rd, Boone, NC 28607

A night with good community and a life-changing concert from rising star Brendan Abernathy. All welcome. Bring your friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6pi2_0c7ujsTa00

Professional Landscape Day Business Credits (2 hours)

Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:05 AM

Address: 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC 28607

Get the 2 required business credits needed for maintaining your NC Landscape Contractors License.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgPq0_0c7ujsTa00

Magic Draft Midnight Hunt

Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 643 'O, Greenway Rd, Boone, NC

Draft the newest set in this sanctioned event. $15.00 gets you 3 packs to draft with, and 3 rounds of Swiss pair play. Full prize support!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1ibK_0c7ujsTa00

Abstracts in Oil and Cold Wax

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Unleash your creativity in this two day workshop with instructor Addren Doss at Florence Thomas Art School. If you love color and texture and would like to become a more spontaneous and intuitive...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKMD7_0c7ujsTa00

Manifest Your Soulmate

Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Are you ready to meet your soulmate? Discover the proven secret to finding the love of your life with best-selling author and love expert Arielle Ford.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Jefferson, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
City
Star, NC
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Draft#Swiss
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
87
Followers
315
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy