CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, WV

Spencer calendar: What's coming up

Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 7 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9UNZ_0c7ujrar00

Junior High Convention 2021

Ripley, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1715 Lower Parchment Valley Road, Ripley, WV 25271

Junior High Convention is an event for students in grades 6-9. Come join us for this fun weekend at Parchment Valley Conference Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQChA_0c7ujrar00

Jay Humphreys Trio

Kenna, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 49 Highland Farms Rd, Kenna, WV

Come on out and enjoy some good music!! You may also like the following events from Jay Humphreys Trio

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTGok_0c7ujrar00

Learn to Needle Felt

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 119 W Main St, Ripley, WV

Learn to needle felt!! Wool felting is an age-old fiber craft that is currently very popular. It is easy to learn and is a fun, creative craft. This class will teach the basics of needle felting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA5hz_0c7ujrar00

Dustin Lambert

Elkview, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 112 Aarons Fork Rd, Elkview, WV

Beautiful singing, wonderful testimony. It was a great day of praise for the Lord!! Thank you Dustin and Valerie, we look forward to having you at Mt. Carmel again soon! 🎶😊

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cf6O_0c7ujrar00

Spencer Farmers Market

Spencer, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm Location: Bowman Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkview, WV
City
Spencer, WV
City
Kenna, WV
City
Ripley, WV
Spencer, WV
Government
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenna
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
47
Followers
280
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy