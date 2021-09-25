Spencer calendar: What's coming up

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

Junior High Convention 2021 Ripley, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1715 Lower Parchment Valley Road, Ripley, WV 25271

Junior High Convention is an event for students in grades 6-9. Come join us for this fun weekend at Parchment Valley Conference Center.

Jay Humphreys Trio Kenna, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 49 Highland Farms Rd, Kenna, WV

Come on out and enjoy some good music!! You may also like the following events from Jay Humphreys Trio

Learn to Needle Felt Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 119 W Main St, Ripley, WV

Learn to needle felt!! Wool felting is an age-old fiber craft that is currently very popular. It is easy to learn and is a fun, creative craft. This class will teach the basics of needle felting...

Dustin Lambert Elkview, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 112 Aarons Fork Rd, Elkview, WV

Beautiful singing, wonderful testimony. It was a great day of praise for the Lord!! Thank you Dustin and Valerie, we look forward to having you at Mt. Carmel again soon! 🎶😊

Spencer Farmers Market Spencer, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm Location: Bowman Street