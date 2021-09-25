Spencer calendar: What's coming up
(SPENCER, WV) Spencer has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 1715 Lower Parchment Valley Road, Ripley, WV 25271
Junior High Convention is an event for students in grades 6-9. Come join us for this fun weekend at Parchment Valley Conference Center.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 49 Highland Farms Rd, Kenna, WV
Come on out and enjoy some good music!! You may also like the following events from Jay Humphreys Trio
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 119 W Main St, Ripley, WV
Learn to needle felt!! Wool felting is an age-old fiber craft that is currently very popular. It is easy to learn and is a fun, creative craft. This class will teach the basics of needle felting...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 112 Aarons Fork Rd, Elkview, WV
Beautiful singing, wonderful testimony. It was a great day of praise for the Lord!! Thank you Dustin and Valerie, we look forward to having you at Mt. Carmel again soon! 🎶😊
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm Location: Bowman Street
