Montevideo calendar: Coming events

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are lining up on the Montevideo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Montevideo:

Open house event for 6065 170th Avenue NW, Milan, MN 56262, Milan, MN Milan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Are you looking for more beauty and peace in your life? This property provides just that! This 8.9 acre property is conveniently located less than 2 miles from Milan & about 6 miles from Appleton...

Old Sod Days Belview Bar&Grill Sat 7pm Belview, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Heading back to Belview Liquor for Old sod day's this year. Looking to start around 7 and play as long as my fingers can take it. Hope to see you there.

11th Annual Out of the Darkness Willmar Community Walk Willmar, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Willmar, MN

Check-in/Registration Time: 10:00 am Walk Program Begins: 11:00 am Walk Ends: 2:00 pm When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to...

Project Turnabout 29th Annual Caring & Sharing Golf Tournament Granite Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5522 Minnesota 67, Granite Falls, MN 56241

A golfing event to raise funds for Project Turnabout's Caring & Sharing Program that supports patient needs while in treatment.

NPLD Lac qui Parle Mission Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 250 8th Ave, Madison, MN

The Mission site looks amazing thanks to MNPLD volunteers. They help to keep history alive! Volunteers are needed to help clear brush around grounds, scrape and paint front steps and porch, clean...