Worland events calendar

(WORLAND, WY) Live events are coming to Worland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worland:

Yoga Class Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Class at 10:00am and another at 5:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays Instructor: Darcy Axtell (307) 921-0605 $5 per class - 09/28/2021

Equip-Art of Marriage Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Every marriage is unique, expressed by the colorful personalities of each spouse and textured by the circumstances at play in their lives. Blending these is a divinely inspired art form...

Annual Meeting and 2 person Scramble Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 143 Airport Rd, Thermopolis, WY

September 26/Sunday. Weather permitting a 2 person scramble @ 2pm, no-host cocktail hour at 5:30 and dinner and membership meeting to follow. Considerations: By-Laws, membership dues, course rules...