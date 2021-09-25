Live events coming up in Stigler
(STIGLER, OK) Live events are coming to Stigler.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stigler:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 12022 Greenleaf Rd, Braggs, OK
The Paddle Battle 2021 is on Sunday September 26, 2021. It includes the following events: Male Participant and Female Participant.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 98328 OK-100, Gore, OK
Learn to prevent and manage problems in the water while building your confidence as a diver! The PADI Rescue Diver course will teach you to be the best buddy you can be while preparing you to deal...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK
We will have a table set up in the lobby with voter registration forms, information about up coming elections and we will answer any questions you might have.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 12022 Greenleaf Rd, Braggs, OK
2nd Annual Fall Fest at Greenleaf Rd, Braggs, OK 74423, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 203 Adams Ave, Eufaula, OK
A whole new bluegrass festival experience! Y'all come enjoy this free concert in our amphitheater!
