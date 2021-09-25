CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

Live events coming up in Stigler

Stigler News Beat
 7 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) Live events are coming to Stigler.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stigler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRAvF_0c7ujoBu00

Paddle Battle 2021

Braggs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 12022 Greenleaf Rd, Braggs, OK

The Paddle Battle 2021 is on Sunday September 26, 2021. It includes the following events: Male Participant and Female Participant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcSf1_0c7ujoBu00

PADI Rescue Diver

Gore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 98328 OK-100, Gore, OK

Learn to prevent and manage problems in the water while building your confidence as a diver! The PADI Rescue Diver course will teach you to be the best buddy you can be while preparing you to deal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CQCt_0c7ujoBu00

National Voter Registration Day

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

We will have a table set up in the lobby with voter registration forms, information about up coming elections and we will answer any questions you might have.

2nd Annual Fall Fest

Braggs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 12022 Greenleaf Rd, Braggs, OK

2nd Annual Fall Fest at Greenleaf Rd, Braggs, OK 74423, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bo2xM_0c7ujoBu00

Xtreme Bluegrass Festival 2021

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 203 Adams Ave, Eufaula, OK

A whole new bluegrass festival experience! Y'all come enjoy this free concert in our amphitheater!

Comments / 0

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
46
Followers
282
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

