Ulysses, KS

Ulysses events calendar

Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 7 days ago

(ULYSSES, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ulysses calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uaho_0c7ujnJB00

Crafting with Resin: Transparent Pendants

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Create your own transparent pendant during this fun evening workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035wcv_0c7ujnJB00

Differentiated Instruction, Accommodations & Modifications

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Differentiated Instruction, Accommodations & Modifications is on Facebook. To connect with Differentiated Instruction, Accommodations & Modifications, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XntmO_0c7ujnJB00

Sugar Skull Decorating

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Start preparing for Dia de Los Muertos by decorating your own calavera or sugar skull at Garden City Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUV74_0c7ujnJB00

Canvas & Paint: Camper Abduction

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS

IN-PERSON CLASS CANVAS+PAINT This beginner’s class helps participants follow step-by-step instructions to recreate the painting of the month on an 11X14 stretched canvas. No experience required...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416H86_0c7ujnJB00

Alebrije - A Papier Mache Workshop by T. Wasinger

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come learn about alebrijes with local artist T. Wasinger during this fun papier mache workshop!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses, KS
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

