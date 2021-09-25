CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Live events Everett — what’s coming up

 7 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) Everett is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Everett area:

Guys Bible Study

Manns Choice, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 470 Buena Rd, Manns Choice, PA

Time of Fellowship and informal Bible Study lead by Dylan Mitchell.\n

10th Annual Fall Fest - $3,000 to Win

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 W Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Saturday, September 25th Renegades of Dirt Modified Tour 1st Annual DJ Troutman Memorial 39 Qualify Heats Feature = $15,000 to Win - $500 to Start

Father/Son Adventure

Buffalo Mills, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 451 Tar Water Hollow Rd, Buffalo Mills, PA

LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE 2 Corinthians 4:1-6 The Father/Son Adventure will include a trip on Saturday to a wild cave. In addition, during the weekend we will have fun games, delicious food, family...

Praise & Worship Night

Manns Choice, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 470 Buena Rd, Manns Choice, PA

Come out and join us as we give God praise for who He is and all He has done and will do.\n

Lil Dub 2021

Artemas, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 190 Walker Lane, Artemas, PA 17211

Lil Dub is a small scale festival with heavy emphasis on community, decor, art, dance, and emerging musical talent.

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

