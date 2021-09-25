Ironwood events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ironwood area:

"Autumn Eve" at The Pea Patch

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6011 County Hwy W, Manitowish Waters, WI

"Autumn Eve" at The Pea Patch at Pea Patch Motel & Saloon, 145 CR-W, Manitowish Waters, WI 54545, Manitowish Waters, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

City Council Meeting

Wakefield, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 509 Sunday Lake St, Wakefield, MI

City Council information can be found here. If you have an item that requires City Council approval, please have the item to the City Clerk\'s office by 12:00 PM on the Wednesday preceeding the...

Ironwood Township Farmer’s Market

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Ironwood, MI

The 2021 Ironwood Township Park Farmer Market season kicks off on Tuesday, July 6th! All are welcome to visit the Airport Park Pavilion on Tuesdays from 4-6pm and check out veggies, local jams and...

North Country Trail Day Hike in the Porkies!

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Ironwood, MI

Join the Ni-Miikanaake Chapter of the North County Trail on the 4th Saturday in September for a national celebration of the North Country National Scenic Trail and National Public Lands Day! All...

Iron County Farmer’s Market 5th Annual Fall Pie & Pumpkin Festival

Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 13420 10th Ave N, Hurley, WI

All are welcome to enjoy the Iron County Farmer’s Market 5th Annual Fall Pie and Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, September 25, 10am – 1pm!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Public Lands Day#Autumn#Jams#County Hwy W#Cr W#Mi City Council#The Iron County Farmer
With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

