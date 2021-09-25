CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zuni, NM

Zuni events coming up

Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 7 days ago

(ZUNI, NM) Zuni has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zuni:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPPs4_0c7ujkf000

Churchrock 2nd Round for NN Hardship Applications

Church Rock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 57 Telstar Rd, Church Rock, NM

An office-worker from the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will be coming to the chapter to assist with Filling out the second-round of Hardship Applications. She will be available every...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arMaL_0c7ujkf000

Aztec Girls Varsity Soccer @ Miyamura

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Address: 680 Boardman Ave, Gallup, NM

The Miyamura (Gallup, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Aztec (NM) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKnoA_0c7ujkf000

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1yXt_0c7ujkf000

OGCA Boys Varsity Soccer @ Rehoboth Christian

Rehoboth, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 7 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Rehoboth, NM

The Rehoboth Christian (Rehoboth, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41va8N_0c7ujkf000

State Transportation Commission meeting

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: VCC 5 McKinley County Courthouse Rotunda 207 West Hill St, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The New Mexico Department of Transportation will conduct a State Transportation Commission meeting in District Six on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at the McKinley County Courthouse (207...

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

