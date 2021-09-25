Zuni events coming up
(ZUNI, NM) Zuni has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zuni:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 57 Telstar Rd, Church Rock, NM
An office-worker from the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will be coming to the chapter to assist with Filling out the second-round of Hardship Applications. She will be available every...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:45 PM
Address: 680 Boardman Ave, Gallup, NM
The Miyamura (Gallup, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Aztec (NM) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5p.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM
We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM
Address: 7 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Rehoboth, NM
The Rehoboth Christian (Rehoboth, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: VCC 5 McKinley County Courthouse Rotunda 207 West Hill St, Gallup, NM
GALLUP — The New Mexico Department of Transportation will conduct a State Transportation Commission meeting in District Six on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at the McKinley County Courthouse (207...
