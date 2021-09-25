Yerington events calendar

(YERINGTON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Yerington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

Animal Rescue Relay 2nd Annual Struts for Mutts Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1627 U.S. Highway 395 North, Minden, NV 89423

Animal Rescue Relay's 2nd Annual Strutts for Mutts! Meet our amazing foster's and dogs that are ready for their fur ever home!

October Wine Walk Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Stroll Downtown Carson City and enjoy wine poured from participating businesses while experiencing everything Downtown offers.

Grief and Loss Support Group Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1107 Highway 395 North, Gardnerville, NV

Dedicated to helping you cope with grief and loss Contact:775-782-1599 Location:Vitality for Life - 2nd Floor

Carson City Ride Minden, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1795 Ironwood Dr, Minden, NV

Road Captain: Phil \'Rain Man\' Rietz Departure Briefing: 7:45 am Departure Time: 8:00 am Departure Point: Chevron Station on Santa Maria Way / Bradley Second Departure Point: McChevron...

Curves 3rd Annual 5K Color Walk/Run 29th Birthday Celebration Dayton, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 801 Overland Loop, #402, Dayton, NV 89403

Curves is celebrating their 29th Birthday and sharing it with the community with a 5K color run/walk. Proceeds go to B&G club of Dayton.