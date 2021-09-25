CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yerington, NV

Yerington events calendar

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 7 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Yerington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHGMf_0c7ujjmH00

Animal Rescue Relay 2nd Annual Struts for Mutts

Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1627 U.S. Highway 395 North, Minden, NV 89423

Animal Rescue Relay's 2nd Annual Strutts for Mutts! Meet our amazing foster's and dogs that are ready for their fur ever home!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oorL4_0c7ujjmH00

October Wine Walk

Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Stroll Downtown Carson City and enjoy wine poured from participating businesses while experiencing everything Downtown offers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIZmm_0c7ujjmH00

Grief and Loss Support Group

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1107 Highway 395 North, Gardnerville, NV

Dedicated to helping you cope with grief and loss Contact:775-782-1599 Location:Vitality for Life - 2nd Floor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GPJD_0c7ujjmH00

Carson City Ride

Minden, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1795 Ironwood Dr, Minden, NV

Road Captain: Phil \'Rain Man\' Rietz Departure Briefing: 7:45 am Departure Time: 8:00 am Departure Point: Chevron Station on Santa Maria Way / Bradley Second Departure Point: McChevron...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXnMW_0c7ujjmH00

Curves 3rd Annual 5K Color Walk/Run 29th Birthday Celebration

Dayton, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 801 Overland Loop, #402, Dayton, NV 89403

Curves is celebrating their 29th Birthday and sharing it with the community with a 5K color run/walk. Proceeds go to B&G club of Dayton.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, NV
City
Carson City, NV
City
Yerington, NV
Carson City, NV
Government
City
Gardnerville, NV
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Yerington, NV
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Animal Rescue#Dog#Santa Maria#Live Events#2nd Annual#Strutts#Nv Dedicated#Nv Road#Overland Loop#Nv 89403 Curves#B G
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
46
Followers
311
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy