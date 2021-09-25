Live events on the horizon in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Cherokee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cherokee:

Smoky Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 117 Island St, Bryson City, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 31, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 9 am - 2 pm Location: Location: Riverfront at 117 Island Street, Aquarium Park in

Jackson County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting Jackson County Playbook presentation Sylva, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

This meeting is open to all Democrats in Jackson County. Chairman Cody Lewis leads this group. He conducts the business of the party, updates the membership of events, and leads discussion around...

Guest Appreciation Festival Nantahala Outdoor Center Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 13077 U.S. 19 West, Bryson City, NC

When: September 24, 2021 all-day Where: Nantahala Outdoor Center, 13077 U.S. 19 West, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA Guest Appreciation Festival is our annual celebrating bringing together guests...

WNC Paint Night - SYLVA Sylva, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 W Main St, Sylva, NC

WNC PAINT NIGHT kicking off! With step by step instructions you will paint yourself a one of a kind masterpiece! This is pure fun to do while you sip on something tasty at the brewery. Only $25 ...

Wine Tasting Sylva, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 470 W Main St, Sylva, NC

Join us for wine tasting at The Wine Bar & Cellar in downtown Sylva. Every Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.