Amery, WI

Live events coming up in Amery

Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 7 days ago

(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgBy2_0c7ujh0p00

Amery Farmer's Market - Soo Line Park

Amery, WI

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021 Mondays, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Soo Line Park Pavillion, Keller Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpaZm_0c7ujh0p00

Pub 35 Fall Tractor Pull

Milltown, WI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2378 WI-35, Milltown, WI

📌 Pub 35 Fall Truck & Tractor Pull 📆 DATE/TIME Saturday, Sept. 25th, 2021 10:00AM Start Time 🌐 LOCATION Pub 35 2378 St. Hwy 35 Milltown, WI 🎫 ADMISSION Free admission ⭐️ PRESENTED BY Pub 35 ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8Gbl_0c7ujh0p00

Visitation

Dresser, WI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1947 110th Ave, Dresser, WI

Here is Barbara Carolyn Peterson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Carolyn Peterson (Dresser, Wisconsin), who...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEqe2_0c7ujh0p00

Monthly Chamber of Commerce Meeting

Balsam Lake, WI

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:50 PM

Address: 215 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

About the Chamber Dave Hammers President Angel Chandler Vice President Aimee Newbauer Secretary Jennifer Delgado Treasurer Our Mission Statement Individuals, business and industry: Working...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkNoz_0c7ujh0p00

Autumn Equalizer Festival - Taylors Fall, MN

Taylors Falls, MN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2185 Chisago St, Taylors Falls, MN

Autumnal equinox is the time of year that day and night are of equal lengths. It has historically been a time to balance yourself and experience the universe in harmony for a moment before time...

Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

