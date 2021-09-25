Live events coming up in Amery

(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amery:

Amery Farmer's Market - Soo Line Park Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021 Mondays, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Soo Line Park Pavillion, Keller Avenue

Pub 35 Fall Tractor Pull Milltown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2378 WI-35, Milltown, WI

📌 Pub 35 Fall Truck & Tractor Pull 📆 DATE/TIME Saturday, Sept. 25th, 2021 10:00AM Start Time 🌐 LOCATION Pub 35 2378 St. Hwy 35 Milltown, WI 🎫 ADMISSION Free admission ⭐️ PRESENTED BY Pub 35 ...

Visitation Dresser, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1947 110th Ave, Dresser, WI

Here is Barbara Carolyn Peterson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Carolyn Peterson (Dresser, Wisconsin), who...

Monthly Chamber of Commerce Meeting Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:50 PM

Address: 215 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

About the Chamber Dave Hammers President Angel Chandler Vice President Aimee Newbauer Secretary Jennifer Delgado Treasurer Our Mission Statement Individuals, business and industry: Working...

Autumn Equalizer Festival - Taylors Fall, MN Taylors Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2185 Chisago St, Taylors Falls, MN

Autumnal equinox is the time of year that day and night are of equal lengths. It has historically been a time to balance yourself and experience the universe in harmony for a moment before time...