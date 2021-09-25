Bailey calendar: Events coming up

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bailey:

TREEmendous Faces Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer, CO 80433

We will sculpt our own faces out of clay to take home and create our own TREEmendous faces!

Exploring the Pottery Wheel - For Kids! Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer, CO 80433

Does your child like to create are and make a mess? Sign them up to learn how to throw on the pottery wheel!

Acoustic Open Jam Night - Hosted by Chaz Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 27051 Barkley Rd, Conifer, CO

Bring your instrument and play/enjoy acoustic open jam every Wednesday Night. If you are considering attending this event, check the event's website to be sure the event details are correct and...

Poker Night at Mad Jack's! Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 23 Main St, Bailey, CO

Join us at Mad Jack's on September 28th to play a little poker and benefit the animals at Intermountain Humane Society. This is a family friendly event, so feel free to bring the kiddos!

FREE Meditation Class Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join in on a FREE intro class into Meditation, showing you the techniques and sharing some backround information to help you dive deeper into your journey within! This is a donation available...