CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bailey, CO

Bailey calendar: Events coming up

Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 7 days ago

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bailey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmWW4_0c7ujg8600

TREEmendous Faces

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer, CO 80433

We will sculpt our own faces out of clay to take home and create our own TREEmendous faces!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPDX7_0c7ujg8600

Exploring the Pottery Wheel - For Kids!

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer, CO 80433

Does your child like to create are and make a mess? Sign them up to learn how to throw on the pottery wheel!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byXdQ_0c7ujg8600

Acoustic Open Jam Night - Hosted by Chaz

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 27051 Barkley Rd, Conifer, CO

Bring your instrument and play/enjoy acoustic open jam every Wednesday Night. If you are considering attending this event, check the event's website to be sure the event details are correct and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6aYO_0c7ujg8600

Poker Night at Mad Jack's!

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 23 Main St, Bailey, CO

Join us at Mad Jack's on September 28th to play a little poker and benefit the animals at Intermountain Humane Society. This is a family friendly event, so feel free to bring the kiddos!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrHGP_0c7ujg8600

FREE Meditation Class

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join in on a FREE intro class into Meditation, showing you the techniques and sharing some backround information to help you dive deeper into your journey within! This is a donation available...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Conifer, CO
City
Bailey, CO
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker#Sun Oct 10#Treemendous
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Bailey Times

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
16
Followers
280
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy