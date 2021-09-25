CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotonda West, FL

Events on the Rotonda West calendar

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are coming to Rotonda West.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rotonda West area:



Empowering Women for Excellence Golf Tournament Fundraiser

North Port, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 3288 Nekoosa St, North Port, FL

Empowering Women for Excellence- a program for women in crisis in Port Charlotte, Florida and beyond. To sign up, donate or become a sponsor, please visit: 2021 Light House Restoration Home Golf...



Family Open House

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 Medical Blvd, Englewood, FL

Free fun for the whole family at the Y. Rockwall climbing, games, martial arts and family program demos, food, raffles & more! $0 joiner fee all weekend.



Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Charlotte, FL!

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Let's get ready to rumble at Charlotte County Fairgrounds with the Micro Wrestling Federation!



Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!



VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

