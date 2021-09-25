Live events Pratt — what’s coming up

(PRATT, KS) Pratt is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pratt:

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 67059 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Ladies Retreat Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 4817 SE 100 St, Kingman, KS

The 2021 Ladies Retreat is going to be FUN, INFORMATIVE and INTERACTIVE!!! The theme for this year will be: We are God's handiwork created to do good works (Ephesians 2:10.)

1980 CrustBuster Chisel W/3-Bar Harrow & Fertilizer Attachments Pretty Prairie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

1980 CrustBuster Chisel W/3-Bar Harrow & Fertilizer Attachments, 12" Spacing, Set Up W/Coldflow NH3 And Phosphate (Shop Built), Shop Built Triple Hitch, Pin Hitch, 9.5L-15 Tires On 6-Bolt Hubs...

CUA Pratt Community Shred Day Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

It's that time of year again! CUA will be offering a FREE shred day at our Pratt location. Bring your old documents for secure, onsite shredding. To help accommodate everyone interested in...

2021 Arts & Crafts Market Pretty Prairie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 22002 S Partridge Rd, Pretty Prairie, KS

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping...head out to the J.M. Collingwood Barn! The Arts & Crafts Market features arts, crafts, and...