Beaver Dam events calendar

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver Dam:

Feast of Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, Archangels — Passionist Nuns Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 8564 Crisp Rd, Whitesville, KY

The liturgy celebrates the feast of these three archangels who are venerated in the tradition of the Church: Michael (Who is like God?) who fought against Satan and all his evil angels, Gabriel...

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Fall Farm Market Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The third annual Hayden Farms Fall Market will be held on September 26 at 11 a.m. in Whitesville, roughly 15 minutes outside of the Owensboro city limits. Attendees can purchase food, desserts...

Free Family Movie Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Hop over to the library for a free family movie featuring "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" Rated PG.

Afterschool Program - All About Horses Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Grades K - 6th are invited for an afternoon all about horses! Stick around after the program to watch "Spirit Untamed" Rated PG!