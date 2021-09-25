CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam events calendar

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 7 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q98xF_0c7ujdTv00

Feast of Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, Archangels — Passionist Nuns

Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 8564 Crisp Rd, Whitesville, KY

The liturgy celebrates the feast of these three archangels who are venerated in the tradition of the Church: Michael (Who is like God?) who fought against Satan and all his evil angels, Gabriel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMwzq_0c7ujdTv00

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market

Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IIRZ_0c7ujdTv00

Fall Farm Market

Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The third annual Hayden Farms Fall Market will be held on September 26 at 11 a.m. in Whitesville, roughly 15 minutes outside of the Owensboro city limits. Attendees can purchase food, desserts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dv58_0c7ujdTv00

Free Family Movie

Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Hop over to the library for a free family movie featuring "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" Rated PG.

Learn More

Afterschool Program - All About Horses

Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Grades K - 6th are invited for an afternoon all about horses! Stick around after the program to watch "Spirit Untamed" Rated PG!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
City
Whitesville, KY
Beaver Dam, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Stand Up Comedy#Church#Hayden Farms Fall Market
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
94
Followers
311
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy