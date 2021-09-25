CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

South Hill events calendar

South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) South Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

Mending Broken Hearts Support Group

Warrenton, NC

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 158 Rafters Ln, Warrenton, NC

Mending Broken Hearts Support Group is on Facebook. To connect with Mending Broken Hearts Support Group, join Facebook today.

GRAMMY WINNING R & B VOCALIST HOWARD HEWETT LIVE IN CONCERT

Norlina, NC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Posted in Entertainment, Music, Parties and tagged DJ DIRT ROAD ENTERTAINMENT, HOWARD HEWETT, LES LONG, THE DECK ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX, The Project 919 Band. Bookmark the permalink

Sybil @ The Vineyard 🎵

Norlina, NC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 332 Axtell Ridgeway Rd, Norlina, NC

A September Sunday! Seven Springs is hosting singer and songwriter Sybil along with Tony Chambers and The Living Good Life Band! Join us to relax and enjoy the vibe! Tickets range from $25-$350

Early Intervention Developmental Screening Clinic

Boydton, VA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 Washington St, Boydton, VA

To schedule an appointment, please call 434-738-0406 and ask to speak to an Early Intervention team member to reserve a screening timeslot. A limited number of spaces will also be available on a...

CheckersTV – Library Programs

Warrenton, NC

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:40 AM

Address: 119 Front St, Warrenton, NC

Tuesdays @ 10:30am CheckersTV is a virtual educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer, in highly-produced 10 minute episodes. Available...

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

