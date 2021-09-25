South Hill events calendar

(SOUTH HILL, VA) South Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

Mending Broken Hearts Support Group Warrenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 158 Rafters Ln, Warrenton, NC

Mending Broken Hearts Support Group is on Facebook. To connect with Mending Broken Hearts Support Group, join Facebook today.

GRAMMY WINNING R & B VOCALIST HOWARD HEWETT LIVE IN CONCERT Norlina, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Posted in Entertainment, Music, Parties and tagged DJ DIRT ROAD ENTERTAINMENT, HOWARD HEWETT, LES LONG, THE DECK ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX, The Project 919 Band. Bookmark the permalink

Sybil @ The Vineyard 🎵 Norlina, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 332 Axtell Ridgeway Rd, Norlina, NC

A September Sunday! Seven Springs is hosting singer and songwriter Sybil along with Tony Chambers and The Living Good Life Band! Join us to relax and enjoy the vibe! Tickets range from $25-$350

Early Intervention Developmental Screening Clinic Boydton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 Washington St, Boydton, VA

To schedule an appointment, please call 434-738-0406 and ask to speak to an Early Intervention team member to reserve a screening timeslot. A limited number of spaces will also be available on a...

CheckersTV – Library Programs Warrenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:40 AM

Address: 119 Front St, Warrenton, NC

Tuesdays @ 10:30am CheckersTV is a virtual educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer, in highly-produced 10 minute episodes. Available...