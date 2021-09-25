What’s up Sioux Center: Local events calendar

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Center area:

"Butterflies and Blossoms" Garden Open House Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 N Central Ave # 700, Orange City, IA

Sioux County Master Gardener interns have been working to make a space in Orange City that was in danger of soil erosion into a place that both people and creatures can now enjoy. Sioux County’s...

Charlotte's Web Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 7th St SW, Orange City, IA

Charlotte’s Web , based on the well-known children's book by E.B. White, tells the tale of Wilbur, who is transformed from the runt of the litter into a prize-winning pig with the help of a young...

Preschool Pajama Story Time, ZOOM in on Mondays at 6:30pm, 9/13-11/15, 2021 Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 112 Albany Ave SE, Orange City, IA

This interactive Zoom Story Time is delivered directly to your home on Monday evenings from 6:30 - 7:00 pm. Join Phyllis for fun bedtime stories and interactive rhymes and songs for children ages...

A21 Walk For Freedom: Orange City, Iowa Orange City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201-299 Arizona Avenue Northwest, Orange City, IA 51041

A collective effort led by A21, a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness & intervention.

Promise Community Health Center - DRIVE THRU FLU CLINIC Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 33 4th St NW, Sioux Center, IA

Call (712)722-1700 to schedule an appointment time or drive up to our east side parking lot from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday, September 22nd for your flu shot.