CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

What’s up Sioux Center: Local events calendar

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 7 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1goz_0c7ujbiT00

"Butterflies and Blossoms" Garden Open House

Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 N Central Ave # 700, Orange City, IA

Sioux County Master Gardener interns have been working to make a space in Orange City that was in danger of soil erosion into a place that both people and creatures can now enjoy. Sioux County’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJcTh_0c7ujbiT00

Charlotte's Web

Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 7th St SW, Orange City, IA

Charlotte’s Web , based on the well-known children's book by E.B. White, tells the tale of Wilbur, who is transformed from the runt of the litter into a prize-winning pig with the help of a young...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru5FW_0c7ujbiT00

Preschool Pajama Story Time, ZOOM in on Mondays at 6:30pm, 9/13-11/15, 2021

Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 112 Albany Ave SE, Orange City, IA

This interactive Zoom Story Time is delivered directly to your home on Monday evenings from 6:30 - 7:00 pm. Join Phyllis for fun bedtime stories and interactive rhymes and songs for children ages...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sRxI_0c7ujbiT00

A21 Walk For Freedom: Orange City, Iowa

Orange City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201-299 Arizona Avenue Northwest, Orange City, IA 51041

A collective effort led by A21, a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness & intervention.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDHy7_0c7ujbiT00

Promise Community Health Center - DRIVE THRU FLU CLINIC

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 33 4th St NW, Sioux Center, IA

Call (712)722-1700 to schedule an appointment time or drive up to our east side parking lot from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday, September 22nd for your flu shot.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, IA
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Center, IA
Government
Orange City, IA
Government
County
Sioux County, IA
City
Orange City, IA
Sioux County, IA
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E.b. White
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
58
Followers
293
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy