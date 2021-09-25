Live events coming up in Demopolis

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Live events are coming to Demopolis.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Demopolis:

High Humidity Humor @ The Dog Street Cafe Livingston, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 309 Monroe Street, Livingston, AL 35470

High Humidity Humor is excited to be bringing live stand up comedy to Livingston Alabama. Seating will begin at 7:30 Show will begin at 8:00

Patrician Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Southern Academy Greensboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 407 College St, Greensboro, AL

The Southern Academy (Greensboro, AL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Patrician Academy (Butler, AL) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5p.

Varsity Football: SCA (home) @ 7:00 Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 901 S Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL

The Patrician Academy (Butler, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. South Choctaw Academy (Toxey, AL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 7p.

Annual Birthday Back Road Trailride Blues Concert Eutaw, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 211 Eutaw Avenue, Eutaw, AL 35462

Annual Birthday Back Road Trailride Concert | Live performances | RV's | Tents | 4-Wheelers | ATV's | Horses | Coolers are welcomed!

College Preview Days Marion, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1101 Washington St, Marion, AL

High school families, join Marion Military Institute college admissions staff for a programs & scholarship briefing, campus tour and Q&A session. Learn how a customized Marion Made education...