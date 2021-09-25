CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Live events coming up in Demopolis

Demopolis Journal
Demopolis Journal
 7 days ago

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Live events are coming to Demopolis.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Demopolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kkAD_0c7ujY1A00

High Humidity Humor @ The Dog Street Cafe

Livingston, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 309 Monroe Street, Livingston, AL 35470

High Humidity Humor is excited to be bringing live stand up comedy to Livingston Alabama. Seating will begin at 7:30 Show will begin at 8:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3eRX_0c7ujY1A00

Patrician Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Southern Academy

Greensboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 407 College St, Greensboro, AL

The Southern Academy (Greensboro, AL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Patrician Academy (Butler, AL) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nS23d_0c7ujY1A00

Varsity Football: SCA (home) @ 7:00

Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 901 S Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL

The Patrician Academy (Butler, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. South Choctaw Academy (Toxey, AL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZOJm_0c7ujY1A00

Annual Birthday Back Road Trailride Blues Concert

Eutaw, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 211 Eutaw Avenue, Eutaw, AL 35462

Annual Birthday Back Road Trailride Concert | Live performances | RV's | Tents | 4-Wheelers | ATV's | Horses | Coolers are welcomed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKdc2_0c7ujY1A00

College Preview Days

Marion, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1101 Washington St, Marion, AL

High school families, join Marion Military Institute college admissions staff for a programs & scholarship briefing, campus tour and Q&A session. Learn how a customized Marion Made education...

#Live Events#College Admissions#Horse#Live Performances#Al The Patrician Academy#South Choctaw Academy#Rv#Atv#Al High School#Marion Military Institute#Q A#Marion Made
Demopolis Journal

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

