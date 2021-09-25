CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MS

Houston events coming soon

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 7 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc7i8_0c7ujX8R00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Tupelo

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT335, Tupelo, MS 38801

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ctdd_0c7ujX8R00

Run for your Prostate 15K

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The Run for your Prostate 15K is on Saturday September 25, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC2Qx_0c7ujX8R00

"Fan the Flames for Intercession"

Calhoun City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 407 South Main Street, Calhoun City, MS 38916

A ONE Day Prayer & Intercessory Intensive with Minister Jauan Knight for those who desire to go deeper in God in prayer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKFO1_0c7ujX8R00

Rev. Shane Burns

Aberdeen, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 Locust St, Aberdeen, MS

Rev. Shane Burns will be joining us for a 2 day revival! Come and witness revival fire falling in Aberdeen!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFtiD_0c7ujX8R00

Monthly Music Mix: The Great American Songbook

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1800 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

The Great American Songbook Link Centre faves Michael Jefry Stevens, piano, and Breeze Cayolle, saxophone, return to the Concert Hall.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, MS
Government
City
Calhoun City, MS
City
Houston, MS
City
Aberdeen, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
Calhoun City, MS
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
82
Followers
298
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy