Houston events coming soon

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Tupelo Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT335, Tupelo, MS 38801

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Run for your Prostate 15K Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The Run for your Prostate 15K is on Saturday September 25, 2021.

"Fan the Flames for Intercession" Calhoun City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 407 South Main Street, Calhoun City, MS 38916

A ONE Day Prayer & Intercessory Intensive with Minister Jauan Knight for those who desire to go deeper in God in prayer!

Rev. Shane Burns Aberdeen, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 Locust St, Aberdeen, MS

Rev. Shane Burns will be joining us for a 2 day revival! Come and witness revival fire falling in Aberdeen!

Monthly Music Mix: The Great American Songbook Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1800 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

The Great American Songbook Link Centre faves Michael Jefry Stevens, piano, and Breeze Cayolle, saxophone, return to the Concert Hall.