CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

8 hurt in Los Angeles crash involving police, children

By Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u41w0_0c7ujWFi00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle injured eight people, including two officers.

The Fire Department says all injuries are determined to be non-life-threatening in the collision that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in South LA.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were hurt.

The Los Angeles Times reports that at the time of the crash, officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on. Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Ap#The Fire Department#The Los Angeles Times
ABC 10 News KGTV

Family reacts to Poway synagogue shooter sentencing

The gunman who opened fire on the Chabad of Poway in April of 2019 was formally sentenced for his crimes Thursday in a San Diego County courtroom, but not before he sat and listened to emotional statements from the victims, including loved ones of Lori Kaye, who died in the attack.
POWAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy