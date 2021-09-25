CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinckneyville, IL

Live events coming up in Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 7 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Pinckneyville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinckneyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgneh_0c7ujVMz00

EECA Fall Blood Drive

Murphysboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Join us this day to give blood to benefit those who are desperately in need through the American Red Cross 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHzpk_0c7ujVMz00

Girls in Aviation Day 2021

Murphysboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

An aviation event for 7-17 year old students that introduces them to: -EXPLORE the world of aviation -LEARN about jobs at the airport -CHECK OUT different kinds of airplanes students fly -USE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spaMd_0c7ujVMz00

Grillin' With the Hometown Heroes

Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

List of Lug NutZ upcoming events. Entertainment Events by Lug NutZ. Events - Grillin' With the Hometown Heroes, Lug Nutz - Rockin’ The Vets, Lug Nutz - Tamar

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9Fhn_0c7ujVMz00

2021 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off

Murphysboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 N 17th St, Murphysboro, IL

September 23-25, 2021 MBN/KBS/SCA Tri-Sanctioned Cook in one, two or three sanctioned contests! All judges are MBN, KCBS, or SCA certified. Hello, Barbecue Friends~ We’re so thrilled to to be back...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nildz_0c7ujVMz00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Okawville, IL!

Okawville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 15000 Hen House Road, Okawville, IL 62271

Let's get ready to rumble at the Hawg House Saloon with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okawville, IL
Pinckneyville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Murphysboro, IL
City
Pinckneyville, IL
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The American Red Cross#Kcbs#Sca#Barbecue Friends
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
62
Followers
311
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy