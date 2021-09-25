Live events coming up in Pinckneyville

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Pinckneyville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinckneyville:

EECA Fall Blood Drive Murphysboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Join us this day to give blood to benefit those who are desperately in need through the American Red Cross 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Girls in Aviation Day 2021 Murphysboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

An aviation event for 7-17 year old students that introduces them to: -EXPLORE the world of aviation -LEARN about jobs at the airport -CHECK OUT different kinds of airplanes students fly -USE...

Grillin' With the Hometown Heroes Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

List of Lug NutZ upcoming events. Entertainment Events by Lug NutZ. Events - Grillin' With the Hometown Heroes, Lug Nutz - Rockin’ The Vets, Lug Nutz - Tamar

2021 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off Murphysboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 N 17th St, Murphysboro, IL

September 23-25, 2021 MBN/KBS/SCA Tri-Sanctioned Cook in one, two or three sanctioned contests! All judges are MBN, KCBS, or SCA certified. Hello, Barbecue Friends~ We’re so thrilled to to be back...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Okawville, IL! Okawville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 15000 Hen House Road, Okawville, IL 62271

Let's get ready to rumble at the Hawg House Saloon with the Micro Wrestling Federation!