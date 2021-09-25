CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Events on the Marion calendar

Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 7 days ago

(MARION, KY) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKkSM_0c7ujUUG00

UCHS Class of '71 Reunion

Sturgis, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 125 Pryor Boulevard, Sturgis, KY 42459

Can you believe it’s been 50 years? Join your UCHS ‘71 classmates for a great night of food, drinks, and fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjpFv_0c7ujUUG00

Judgement House 2021- Saturday, Oct. 23rd

Princeton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 106 Nichols Street, Princeton, KY 42445

Judgement House is a walk-through drama that presents the truth of people's choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mXJ9_0c7ujUUG00

Fall Wu @ The Fall Fun on 641 Festival

Gilbertsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 6586 Hwy 641 N, Gilbertsville, KY

Save the date! Not only will we Wu you at A Centered Space, but this collaboration of festivals will take place up and down 641N! More vendors, more goodies, more fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnhOi_0c7ujUUG00

Retirement Luncheon for Susan

Princeton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 Nichols St, Princeton, KY

Join as we celebrate Susan and her dedication to Southside and her next adventure- Retirement! About this Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whpg9_0c7ujUUG00

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Crittenden County Schools Stop!

Marion, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 611 W Elm St, Marion, KY 42064

Come out and join us on Thursday, October 28th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo!

