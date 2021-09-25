CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles activate Zach Ertz from reserve/COVID-19 list, eligible to play vs. Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football'

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles received some good news leading up to their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. On Saturday, Philadelphia activated tight end Zach Ertz from the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the veteran is eligible to play against Dallas. He was back on the field practicing with the club Saturday as it wraps up the week of preparation before Monday's head-to-head.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Cowboys#Monday Night Football#American Football#Cbs Sports
numberfire.com

Eagles' Zach Ertz tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, John Clark of NBC Sports reports. Ertz tested positive earlier on Monday, meaning he will go into isolation until he can provide two negative tests. Clark noted that Ertz is vaccinated, so the veteran tight end could possibly return for the team's Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
UPI News

Eagles put TE Zach Ertz on COVID-19 list; OG Brandon Brooks has pectoral injury

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles placed veteran tight end Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced. Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return to the field after providing two negative test results at least 24 hours apart, while unvaccinated players who test positive must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Eagles Vs. Cowboys Monday Night Showdown Perdications

Eagles Take on The Cowboys in Dallas Monday Night Feature. The Eagles only managed to score three points in the half, which really proved costly. A 91-yard passing play to Quez Watkins followed by a failed 4th-and-goal attempt towards the end of the first half proved costly. The 49ers went down the field and scored at the end of the half to go up 7-3, and they never looked back. They’d later lead 17-3 in the 4th quarter, which proved insurmountable for Philly.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Set to go Monday

Ertz was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Ertz returned to practice Saturday and was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list only five days after being placed on the aforementioned list. As a result, the veteran tight end is expected to play in Monday night's divisional contest against the Cowboys.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Activate DE Randy Gregory From COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated DE Randy Gregory from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson. Gregory, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Brandon Graham ruled out for season; Zach Ertz placed on COVID list

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Monday afternoon defensive end Brandon Graham ruptured his Achilles during a 17-11 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. Graham will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. “Brandon will be out for the year,” Sirianni said. “When you lose a player like Brandon Graham,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not at practice

Ertz (reserve/COVID-19) isn't practicing Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. It doesn't bode well for his Week 3 availability, though the Eagles haven't ruled the tight end out for Monday's game in Dallas. Ertz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the beginning of the week, and it is possible the extra day ahead of MNF aids his quest to avoid an absence.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Eagles get huge boost in latest Zach Ertz COVID-19 update

Zach Ertz’ return definitely wasn’t a foregone conclusion for the Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni was vocal on the team preparing “double-plans” in anticipation of their star’s absence. “You have to have double-plans out there. And so, without getting too much into that, it’s just everything has to be double-planned,”...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy