Eagles activate Zach Ertz from reserve/COVID-19 list, eligible to play vs. Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football'
The Eagles received some good news leading up to their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. On Saturday, Philadelphia activated tight end Zach Ertz from the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the veteran is eligible to play against Dallas. He was back on the field practicing with the club Saturday as it wraps up the week of preparation before Monday's head-to-head.www.cbssports.com
