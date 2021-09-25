Franklin events coming soon

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Tilton Farmers Market @ Tanger Outlets Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 120 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH

Tuesdays, June 22nd - September 28th from 3 PM - 6:30 PM Straight from the source to you! The Tilton s Farmers Market at Tanger Outlets is open every Tuesday from 3 PM to 6:30 PM throughout the...

Thinking of You Cards at Lakes Region Art Gallery Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Rd Suite 300, Tilton, NH

We have joined an International Campaign which encourages everyone to send cards to their family and friends during the month of September and especially during the week of September 20th –...

Round for Ryan Golf Tournament Sanbornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 80 Prescott Rd, Sanbornton, NH

Round for Ryan Golf Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Round for Ryan Golf Tournament, join Facebook today.

Church Wide BBQ and Membership Sanbornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 322 Upper Bay Rd, Sanbornton, NH

Would you like to know more about Mountain View Church, what we believe and what we see as our purpose? Plan to stay after worship on Sunday, September 26th. There will be all church Barbeque and...

Picnic with your photographer Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 124 Memorial St, Franklin, NH

Picnic with your photographer is on Facebook. To connect with Picnic with your photographer, join Facebook today.