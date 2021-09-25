CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, TX

Coming soon: Crystal City events

 7 days ago

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crystal City:

AWP PURGATORY

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 Milam St, Uvalde, TX

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

HUNKS The Show at Downtown Music Hall (Fort Walton Beach, FL) 9/28/21

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2429 Milam St, Uvalde, TX

Must be 21+ Doors open at 7pm One ticket = 5 admissions! Limited Time Offer. First Come First Serve. Seating Very Limited and is Not Guaranteed. No Photos or Video Allowed During Performance.

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2270 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

VIP Petcare at Petsense at Petsense, 1777 Retherford St., Tulare, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 04:00 pm to 05:30 pm

Cotulla 4-H Meeting

Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

La Salle County Extension Office 119 Front Street Cotulla, TX 78014-2263 la-salle-tx@ag.tamu.edu Phone: 830-483-5165

Crystal City Digest

Crystal City Digest

Crystal City, TX
ABOUT

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

