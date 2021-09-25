Wickenburg calendar: Events coming up

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Wickenburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wickenburg:

Household Hazardous Waste Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The City of Surprise offers Household Hazardous Waste Collection events to help protect the environment by properly disposing items which may contain harmful chemicals. These events are open to...

Humane Society of Wickenburg Sunset Symphony Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 216 N Frontier St #1, Wickenburg, AZ

Sunset Symphony! Saturday, Sept. 25th A live Symphony Orchestra performed by West Valley Symphony in one of the most beautiful settings to enjoy a spectacular sunset! The performance begins 6:30...

Birds of White Tank Mountains: Nature Center and Mule Deer Trail Waddell, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 AM

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED We will be gathering at the south side of the Nature Center around 7, then we will move to Area 4 and do Mule Deer Trail by 7:30am. Click the program title for further...

End of Summer Trivia Night Luau Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

It was so popular the first time, we're doing it again. Join us for our 2nd Trivia Night at 6pm. This fun event is free. Teams can range from 2-6 members. A variety of categories with multiple...

Mixed Media on Clayboard Workshop Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Addie Synar will conduct this fun class using a variety of techniques. This is a two day workshop from 9-4 on Friday 9/24 and Saturday 9/25. Cost is a total of $120. Addie will provide the 8x10...