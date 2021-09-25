CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Salida calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Salida has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PnCR_0c7ujP4d00

Notables Rehearsal — Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 349 E St, Salida, CO

Church Phone: (719)207-4578 Church Address: 349 E St, Salida, Colorado 81201 Mailing Address: PO Box 1540, Salida, Colorado 81201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GxhM_0c7ujP4d00

FILM: Manhattan Short

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

Join the global audience in viewing this year's Manhattan Short films!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4PFL_0c7ujP4d00

Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-In Visits

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8913 US-50, Salida, CO

Explore the visitor center and unique 150-year-old historic homestead site, and join a guided tour. We look forward to sharing the Hutchinson Homestead’s interpretive displays, historic buildings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQWMe_0c7ujP4d00

Upper Arkansas Tourism and Retail Sector Partnership Happy Hour

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 127 F St, Salida, CO

The Upper Arkansas Tourism and Retail Sector Partnership is hitting the road for a four county tour to promote a new online job board and career center, as well as upskilling and reskilling...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfBdJ_0c7ujP4d00

25th Annual Brewers Rendezvous – 2021

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201

The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in historic downtown Salida, Colorado and features over 50 Colorado Breweries.

