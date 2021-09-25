Salida calendar: Events coming up
(SALIDA, CO) Salida has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 349 E St, Salida, CO
Church Phone: (719)207-4578 Church Address: 349 E St, Salida, Colorado 81201 Mailing Address: PO Box 1540, Salida, Colorado 81201
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
Join the global audience in viewing this year's Manhattan Short films!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 8913 US-50, Salida, CO
Explore the visitor center and unique 150-year-old historic homestead site, and join a guided tour. We look forward to sharing the Hutchinson Homestead’s interpretive displays, historic buildings...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 127 F St, Salida, CO
The Upper Arkansas Tourism and Retail Sector Partnership is hitting the road for a four county tour to promote a new online job board and career center, as well as upskilling and reskilling...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 110 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201
The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in historic downtown Salida, Colorado and features over 50 Colorado Breweries.
