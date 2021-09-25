Warren calendar: Coming events

(WARREN, AR) Live events are coming to Warren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

Young Adult/ College Fellowship Rison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

This is a time for young adults/ college aged adults to fellowship and learn with one another.

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein

Man Church Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 775 Edgewood St, Monticello, AR

Men! Join us for food, fellowship and a great message! Bring fish to fry and a friend!

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training - Monticello, Arkansas Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1022 Scogin Drive, Monticello, AR 71655

ASIST is a two day workshop which teaches participants to recognize suicidal thoughts and works to a plan of safety. Intervention Training.

Apologetics on the Block Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3820 West 20th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Theme: Christianity: What it is not? What it is? How to live it out?