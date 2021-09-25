Live events Richfield — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, UT

Richfield Journal
Richfield Journal
 7 days ago

(RICHFIELD, UT) Live events are coming to Richfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Richfield area:

Duchesne Girls JV Volleyball @ Millard

Fillmore, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Address: 200 Eagle Ave, Fillmore, UT

The Millard (Fillmore, UT) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Duchesne (UT) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5:45p.

Viewing

Bicknell, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Bicknell, Utah – John Sheldon Ellett, age 26, passed away September 15, 2021 at his home in Bicknell. He was born March 11, 1995 in Sandy, Utah a son of Greg Sheldon and Kellie Marie Carnahan...

Sept 28th Paint Night

Monroe, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 W 100 S, Monroe, UT

September 28th 7pm to 9pm (or when done) $25.00 per painter $10.00 deposit due to reserve your spot, $15.00 due the night of class. We provide the supplies needed, step by step instructions and...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richfield Journal

Richfield Journal

Richfield, UT
ABOUT

With Richfield Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

