Nebraska City events coming up

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Live events are coming to Nebraska City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nebraska City:

Surface Tension on the OASIS Stage Nehawka, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Elm St, Nehawka, NE

Surface Tension on the OASIS Stage Hosted By Surface Tension. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Nehawka., Join us at Nomads for a bring in the Fall rock show! Perfect...

September Classes in Nebraska City Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1401 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE

DeAnn has scheduled some exciting classes for the month of September. Follow this event to see everything that is scheduled from fire pit construction to extending your growing season for gardening.

AppleJack Weekend #2 Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City, NE

It's weekend #2 of the AppleJack Weekend Festival and time to SAVOR ALL THINGS APPLE! Head to Arbor Day Farm for fresh apples, caramel apples, fresh-pressed cider, apple cider slushies, apple pie...

Mollie: The Life and Times of Our First Head Librarian Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 923 1st Corso, Nebraska City, NE

Mollie Cornutt became the first Head Librarian in Nebraska City with the opening of our Public Library, now known as the Morton-James Public Library, in 1897. She served for 17 years from then...

2021 Auburn Strokes Plein Air Paint Out and Public Art Sale Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

The second annual Auburn Strokes Plein Air Paint Out's mission is to foster and support Auburn and Nemaha County as an "arts community" by providing art demonstrations and plein air events which...