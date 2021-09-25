What’s up Belfast: Local events calendar

(BELFAST, ME) Belfast is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfast:

Queer Wild Mind Intensive Monroe, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Queer Wild Mind Intensive September 29 – October 3, 2021 Guided by Doug van Houten and Sara McFarland Being Queer is a dance with the world that is not “divergent” from the norm, rather, it is one...

Best Bioluminescent Nights! (September 23-October 8) Castine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 17 Sea St, Castine, ME

Offered Each Friday and Saturday night and EVERY NIGHT with 4 or more people! Be sure to check for availability!!! We go out almost every night! Experience an unforgettable evening paddle in...

“Art Matters” Show by the Mid-Coast Salon Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME

The Mid-Coast Salon exhibit “Art Matters” opens Aug. 4 at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through...

All Roads Music Festival 2022 Belfast, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:59 PM

Address: 163 High Street, Belfast, ME 04915

Launchpad is proud to present the 6th Annual All Roads Music Festival, set for May 21 + 22, 2021 in beautiful Belfast, Maine. All Roads is a celebration of indie + Maine music talent that brings some of the finest emerging musicians under one banner in a city known for its passionate support of the arts and locally grown creative talent. Performances, panels, artist development sessions and special events will be held in multiple venues throughout downtown district. 30+ bands and over 150 Maine

Bioluminescent & Star Gazing Paddle Castine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 17 Sea St, Castine, ME

Experience an unforgettable evening paddle in Castine Harbor\'s Bioluminescent Bay under a blanket of stars and in the midst of bioluminescent organisms of the water that swirl and light up with...