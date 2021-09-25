CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

What’s up Belfast: Local events calendar

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 7 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Belfast is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xma9S_0c7ujKuE00

Queer Wild Mind Intensive

Monroe, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Queer Wild Mind Intensive September 29 – October 3, 2021 Guided by Doug van Houten and Sara McFarland Being Queer is a dance with the world that is not “divergent” from the norm, rather, it is one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwaWA_0c7ujKuE00

Best Bioluminescent Nights! (September 23-October 8)

Castine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 17 Sea St, Castine, ME

Offered Each Friday and Saturday night and EVERY NIGHT with 4 or more people! Be sure to check for availability!!! We go out almost every night! Experience an unforgettable evening paddle in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fY9t_0c7ujKuE00

“Art Matters” Show by the Mid-Coast Salon

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME

The Mid-Coast Salon exhibit “Art Matters” opens Aug. 4 at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VthIV_0c7ujKuE00

All Roads Music Festival 2022

Belfast, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:59 PM

Address: 163 High Street, Belfast, ME 04915

Launchpad is proud to present the 6th Annual All Roads Music Festival, set for May 21 + 22, 2021 in beautiful Belfast, Maine. All Roads is a celebration of indie + Maine music talent that brings some of the finest emerging musicians under one banner in a city known for its passionate support of the arts and locally grown creative talent. Performances, panels, artist development sessions and special events will be held in multiple venues throughout downtown district. 30+ bands and over 150 Maine

Learn More

Bioluminescent & Star Gazing Paddle

Castine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 17 Sea St, Castine, ME

Experience an unforgettable evening paddle in Castine Harbor\'s Bioluminescent Bay under a blanket of stars and in the midst of bioluminescent organisms of the water that swirl and light up with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination

The official COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival have been released, showing proof of vaccination will be required to enter the festival. "The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees (pass holders and ticket holders), volunteers, staff, guests, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full The post Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
siouxlandnews.com

Riverssance returns this weekend to Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming up this weekend here in Sioux City, RiverCade will kick off its two-day "Kingdom of Riverssance" festival in Riverside Park. Gates will open at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Among the entertainment planned are three joust events each day, plus a troupe of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival

After a nearly two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dinah has returned to Palm Springs for its 30 year anniversary celebration. Mariah Hanson, Executive producer and owner of the Dinah Owner and executive producer Mariah Hanson said she is excited to finally be able to celebrate this major milestone and bring people together The post The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
CBS Boston

To Do List: Porch Concerts, Food Festival, Lantern Lights, Robot Party

(BOSTON) CBS – A celebration of robotics; a Festival of Illumination; live music played on porches. Those are some of the intriguing events this weekend that made our To Do List. ROBOT BLOCK PARTY Robots that can do everything from flying to swimming – you can see them for yourself during the 4th Annual Robot Block Party on Saturday. Head to the Seaport from 11 to 4 where you can learn about the latest technology in robotics through demonstrations and hands on experiences. The event is free and open to the public. https://www.massrobotics.org/project/robo-boston/ When: Saturday, October 2, 11am-4pm Where: Seaport Common, Northern Ave., Boston Cost: Free FESTIVAL...
BOSTON, MA
thelog.com

Santa Barbara Lobster Fest

SANTA BARBARA一 Celebrate the opening of the California Spiny Lobsters season by joining Get Hooked for food, drink, music, and live lobster for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, a non-profit organization that focuses on local fishing community resilience and effective efforts to provide healthy, high-quality seafood to local and global markets; ensure the economic and biological sustainability of fisheries; maintain California’s fishing heritage. The event will be held on the Maritime Museum’s outdoor front patio on Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. American Idol contestant, Jackson Gillies will provide live music. The event is sponsored by Get Hooked, a seafood delivery service based in Santa Barbara. To avoid lines and maintain COVID-19 safety, purchase tickets in advance; it is also encouraged to purchase food, drink, and lobster tickets in advance. On arrival at the event, participants will receive tickets for the food, drink, and lobster items they purchased, which can be exchanged as payment. Tickets are available online at the Eventbrite website at https://bit.ly/3zLPdOM. In addition, get a $15 coupon for tickets by signing up for a subscription to Get Hooked’s local seafood delivery by Oct. 23. For more information, see the Get Hooked website at gethookedseafood.com.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Art Museum#Dance#Sun Oct 10
Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
41
Followers
334
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy