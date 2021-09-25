Live events Fort Irwin — what’s coming up

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Irwin:

Yoga – Barstow Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 555 Melissa Ave, Barstow, CA

EVERY MONDAY (holidays not included) OFFERED MONDAY AND WEDNESDAYS 9:00 AM Barstow Senior Center 555 Melissa Street, Barstow CA JOIN US AT 8AM FOR TAI CHI RSVP NOT REQUIRED – Be sure to LIKE our...

45th Anniversary Celebration Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

45th Anniversary Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with 45th Anniversary Celebration, join Facebook today.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Joseph L Boll Ave, Barstow, CA

Learning ways to effectively communicate and provide support is critical to the success of your family. About this event The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families. Choose a series...

Living my Best Life! Attitudes & Actions Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Bldg. 126 James L. Day Street, MCLB, Barstow, CA 92311, Barstow, CA 92311

"What is happiness, and can it be mine?” Maintain a positive focus, be engaged, and look differently at your impact on others.

Spouse Self-Care Saturday Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Bldg. 126 James L. Day Street, MCLB, Barstow, CA 92311, Barstow, CA 92311

Open to Active Duty Spouses. Please register online or call 760-577-6675