Ruidoso calendar: Coming events

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Ruidoso calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruidoso:

NMMI Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Hondo Valley Hondo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 Don Pablo Ln, Hondo, NM

The Hondo Valley (Hondo, NM) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell, NM) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5p.

Community Blood Drive Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1505 College Ave, Alamogordo, NM

? Mark your calendars!!! The Rotary Club is supporting a Vitalant ❣ #BloodDrive on Saturday, September 25, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church. Blood donations are desperately...

Island of Misfit Morphs Reptile Show Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1021 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Alameda Park Zoo is hosting the Island of Misfit Morphs Reptile Show this Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at 2pm. Located in the Education Building on the north side of the zoo.

Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce Presents Annual Banquet Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 601 Corona Pl, Cloudcroft, NM

https://coolcloudcroft.com/annual-chamber-banquet/ Announcement of the Citizen of the Year! This year's theme is Fire and Ice. The Lodge in Cloudcroft Social hour begins at 6:00PM Buffet Dinner...

Big Bear Creek Habitat Improvement Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 901 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso, NM

New Mexico Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is excited to partner with Trout Unlimited and the US Forest Service for a riparian habitat improvement project at Big Bear Creek. Come camp out Friday...