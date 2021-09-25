Sitka events calendar

(SITKA, AK) Sitka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sitka:

NA Meetings Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Sitka is a city located in the southeastern region of the State of Alaska. It is a very family-oriented city and is home to a close-knit population. However, in recent, there has been a rise in...

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Sitka Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

Sitka Walk for Recovery Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 330 Harbor Dr, Sitka, AK

Socially Distance Walk over the Bridge and back as we Celebrate those in Recovery from Substance and Mental Health Disorders. All are welcome to this Clean and Sober activity. Browse the...