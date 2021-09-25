Marathon events coming up

(MARATHON, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marathon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marathon area:

Storytime for Toddlers Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Join us for stories, songs and activities for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Tuesdays at 10:30 AM Children’s Area 2nd Floor

Trivia Night Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5800 Overseas Highway, ##12, Marathon, FL 33050

Trivia Night Every Week. Gift Card Prize$$ Different Themes. Wednesday’s 8-10 pm

Annual Florida Keys Birding and Wildlife Festival Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 56200 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

The Florida Key's Birding and Wildlife Festival coincides with Hawk Watch International s annual Raptor Migration Count. Seventeen different raptor species migrate through the Keys including...

Marathon Candidate Forum Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4590 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

2021 Marathon Candidate Forum. Covering our 2021 City of Marathon Election. Located at the Marathon Government Center BOCC Room. (Limited seating due to COVID restrictions. Masks required in Moroe...

Curry Hammock State Park Cleanup Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 56200 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Join CoastLove and the Surfrider Foundation Florida Keys at Curry Hammock State Park as we clean up Deer Key!