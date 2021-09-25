CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Plaine, MN

Belle Plaine events coming soon

Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
 7 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Belle Plaine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr3rp_0c7ujFUb00

Sunday Group Ride to Redwing

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 908 E Main St, Belle Plaine, MN

Meet up at 9am. Kick stands up at 9:30am. We are going to take a nice scenice route to Redwing Minnesota Lunch will be at an awesome place called Liberty's. Goal is to be there around noon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0hbE_0c7ujFUb00

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club (Jordan, MN)

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr Hwy, Jordan, MN

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club (Jordan, MN) at Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgOsb_0c7ujFUb00

Life Celebration Sunday | Belle Plaine, MN

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 500 W Church St, Belle Plaine, MN

Pastor Robert Fleischmann, CLR’s National Director, will preach for the congregation’s Life Celebration Sunday. The service time is 9:00am. He will also conduct the Bible class, “A Q&A on Life and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyenW_0c7ujFUb00

Desrochers Realty Group- Afternoon at the Orchard ~ On Us!

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8251 Old Hwy 169 Blvd, Jordan, MN

Enjoy an afternoon at Minnesota Harvest Orchard on us! Stop by to say hi, enjoy family friendly activities like apple picking and more! About this Event We are so grateful for all of your ongoing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlXuQ_0c7ujFUb00

Monarch Walk 2021

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon walking the expanded trail system while learning about the journey Monarch butterflies make each year! This event is a favorite of Praire Oaks and is great for the whole...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belle Plaine, MN
Government
City
Jordan, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Belle Plaine, MN
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redwing Minnesota Lunch#Liberty#W Church St#Mn#Clr
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine, MN
25
Followers
321
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy