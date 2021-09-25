Belle Plaine events coming soon

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Belle Plaine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

Sunday Group Ride to Redwing Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 908 E Main St, Belle Plaine, MN

Meet up at 9am. Kick stands up at 9:30am. We are going to take a nice scenice route to Redwing Minnesota Lunch will be at an awesome place called Liberty's. Goal is to be there around noon...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr Hwy, Jordan, MN

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club (Jordan, MN) at Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:00 pm

Life Celebration Sunday | Belle Plaine, MN Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 500 W Church St, Belle Plaine, MN

Pastor Robert Fleischmann, CLR’s National Director, will preach for the congregation’s Life Celebration Sunday. The service time is 9:00am. He will also conduct the Bible class, “A Q&A on Life and...

Desrochers Realty Group- Afternoon at the Orchard ~ On Us! Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8251 Old Hwy 169 Blvd, Jordan, MN

Enjoy an afternoon at Minnesota Harvest Orchard on us! Stop by to say hi, enjoy family friendly activities like apple picking and more! About this Event We are so grateful for all of your ongoing...

Monarch Walk 2021 Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon walking the expanded trail system while learning about the journey Monarch butterflies make each year! This event is a favorite of Praire Oaks and is great for the whole...