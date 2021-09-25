Events on the Litchfield calendar

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Litchfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Litchfield:

Country Bend Camper Appreciation Hog Roast *Registered Campers only 9/24-9/26* Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3279 Honey Bend Ave, Litchfield, IL

Join us for a relaxing weekend of camping, and enjoy dinner on us Saturday night! We have Dave B’s catering a hog and all the fixings for a delicious meal. Food, plates, utensils, and...

Experiments In Oil Painting @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Staunton, IL

Experiments In Oil Painting @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Thursdays, September 23, 2021 – October 14, 2021 at 6 PM – 8 PM – EXPERIMENTS IN OIL PAINTING Thursdays September 23th –...

Sonic Gush at Half Witt Winery Witt, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Music by: Sonic Gush 6-9pm We do a rock verity. Mostly 90's to modern rock with some older stuff as well. Also do original music. Just released our 1st album. Food by: Witt Volunteer Fire Dept...

gillespie, illinois Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in gillespie_illinois? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Monday Night Bingo @ VFW Post #3912 – Litchfield, IL Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 W Ryder St, Litchfield, IL

Mondays at 7 PM – 9 PM Bingo is Back!! Monday, March 15, 2021 We need a minimum of 40 people to play! Public Health guidelines will be followed…Masks required to enter building! Food now available...