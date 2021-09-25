CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Events on the Litchfield calendar

Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 7 days ago

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Litchfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Litchfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfEMH_0c7ujEbs00

Country Bend Camper Appreciation Hog Roast *Registered Campers only 9/24-9/26*

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3279 Honey Bend Ave, Litchfield, IL

Join us for a relaxing weekend of camping, and enjoy dinner on us Saturday night! We have Dave B’s catering a hog and all the fixings for a delicious meal. Food, plates, utensils, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nw9eH_0c7ujEbs00

Experiments In Oil Painting @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL

Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Staunton, IL

Experiments In Oil Painting @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Thursdays, September 23, 2021 – October 14, 2021 at 6 PM – 8 PM – EXPERIMENTS IN OIL PAINTING Thursdays September 23th –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eaHH_0c7ujEbs00

Sonic Gush at Half Witt Winery

Witt, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Music by: Sonic Gush 6-9pm We do a rock verity. Mostly 90's to modern rock with some older stuff as well. Also do original music. Just released our 1st album. Food by: Witt Volunteer Fire Dept...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcW8O_0c7ujEbs00

gillespie, illinois

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in gillespie_illinois? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhdgF_0c7ujEbs00

Monday Night Bingo @ VFW Post #3912 – Litchfield, IL

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 W Ryder St, Litchfield, IL

Mondays at 7 PM – 9 PM Bingo is Back!! Monday, March 15, 2021 We need a minimum of 40 people to play! Public Health guidelines will be followed…Masks required to enter building! Food now available...

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

