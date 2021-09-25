Live events on the horizon in Rockdale

(ROCKDALE, TX) Live events are coming to Rockdale.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockdale:

Children's Book Display: The Letter "H" and the Color "Green" Rockdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 201 Ackerman St, Rockdale, TX

A new week, a new letter of the alphabet and color to highlight! This week is the letter "G" and the color "White." Books will be on display in our upstairs children’s section.

Claydies Night-Girls Night Out Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 116 West 2nd Street, #Suite 108, Taylor, TX 76574

Claydies Night -Paint Your Own Pottery Level: Beginner + It's Claydies Night at Art Off Center, is our monthly ladies night out!

Church Service Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 W 2nd St, Cameron, TX

Come as you are and let us worship God together!

Brett Fest Rockdale, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 449 West Cameron Avenue, Rockdale, TX 76567

Join us Sunday October 24th in Rockdale, TX for the 3 year anniversary party, Brett Fest. Where you can sample up to 45 BBQ Joints..

Sunflower Run Caldwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 560, Caldwell, TX

Sunflower Fun Run/Walk benefiting The Melodie Hope Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund.