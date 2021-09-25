CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge calendar: Coming events

Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Breckenridge is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Breckenridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQVSX_0c7ujCqQ00

Blood Drive - Albany Community

Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Albany (109 N. Main St., Albany) from 1 - 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1Lho_0c7ujCqQ00

Acoustic Jam Series XXXVIIII presents Gabe Choate

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 TX-16, Graham, TX

We are back to bringing you live music at Rock8n S!! We have the return of a local awesome talent Gabe Choate!! Come hang with us and enjoy some great music and food!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKnGN_0c7ujCqQ00

Varsity Volleyball

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 900 W Plummer St # 101, Eastland, TX

The Eastland (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Early (TX) on Saturday, September 25 @ 12p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtbnZ_0c7ujCqQ00

SNY (Sunday Night Youth)

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Snack Supper, worship & games (The 1st Sunday of each month we will have a full meal in place of the snack supper)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qjd5X_0c7ujCqQ00

Community Yoga

Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 209 N Breckenridge Ave, Breckenridge, TX

Yoga helps clear the mind, offers calm and healing and helps unite communities. Join Leslie Glenn for this hour class designed to create an open, safe place for anyone who wants to stretch...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
