Breckenridge calendar: Coming events

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Breckenridge is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Breckenridge:

Blood Drive - Albany Community Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Albany (109 N. Main St., Albany) from 1 - 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

Acoustic Jam Series XXXVIIII presents Gabe Choate Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 TX-16, Graham, TX

We are back to bringing you live music at Rock8n S!! We have the return of a local awesome talent Gabe Choate!! Come hang with us and enjoy some great music and food!!

Varsity Volleyball Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 900 W Plummer St # 101, Eastland, TX

The Eastland (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Early (TX) on Saturday, September 25 @ 12p.

SNY (Sunday Night Youth) Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Snack Supper, worship & games (The 1st Sunday of each month we will have a full meal in place of the snack supper)

Community Yoga Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 209 N Breckenridge Ave, Breckenridge, TX

Yoga helps clear the mind, offers calm and healing and helps unite communities. Join Leslie Glenn for this hour class designed to create an open, safe place for anyone who wants to stretch...